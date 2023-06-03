Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cardinals Player Props
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cardinals
|Pirates vs Cardinals Odds
|Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .231 with 13 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 52 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (5.8%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has driven home a run in 12 games this season (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 21 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-6) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.48), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.