The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .231 with 13 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 15 walks.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 52 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.9% of those games.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (5.8%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has driven home a run in 12 games this season (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 21 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 28 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings