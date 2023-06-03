On Saturday, Jason Delay (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is batting .319 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

In 59.1% of his 22 games this season, Delay has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (27.3%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 22 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .346 AVG .375 .414 OBP .407 .385 SLG .708 1 XBH 5 0 HR 1 4 RBI 4 4/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 11 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings