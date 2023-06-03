On Saturday, Jack Suwinski (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 36 hits, batting .235 this season with 18 extra-base hits.

He ranks 122nd in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (18 of 48), with two or more RBI six times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .208 AVG .250 .338 OBP .367 .434 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 24 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings