The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .255.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Joe has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (29.2%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.6%.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 27 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

