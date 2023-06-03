After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Chris Owings and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Chris Owings Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Owings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chris Owings At The Plate

Owings has while hitting .160.

In four of nine games this season, Owings got a hit, but only one each time.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Owings has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Owings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings