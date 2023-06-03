Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .238.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 50 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.
- In 6.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (34.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.48), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
