On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (hitting .225 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .485, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 73.6% of his 53 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.7% of his games this season, Reynolds has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 29 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (82.8%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (31.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (44.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings