On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 49 hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (32 of 50), with at least two hits 13 times (26.0%).

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this year (46.0%), including six multi-run games (12.0%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 28 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.9%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

