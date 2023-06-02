The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano and his .645 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .266.

Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (19 of 33), with multiple hits five times (15.2%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (18.2%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .296 AVG .182 .345 OBP .333 .444 SLG .318 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 1 RBI 2 4/1 K/BB 3/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 20 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings