Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano and his .645 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .266.
- Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (19 of 33), with multiple hits five times (15.2%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (18.2%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.296
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.444
|SLG
|.318
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|20
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (20.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (3-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.81 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
