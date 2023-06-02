Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Rodolfo Castro (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .264.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 46), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (21.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23.9% of his games this year (11 of 46), with two or more runs five times (10.9%).
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.262
|AVG
|.255
|.418
|OBP
|.317
|.452
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|12/10
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd.
