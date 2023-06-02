On Friday, Rodolfo Castro (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .264.

Castro has gotten a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 46), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (21.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23.9% of his games this year (11 of 46), with two or more runs five times (10.9%).

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .262 AVG .255 .418 OBP .317 .452 SLG .418 4 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 7 12/10 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 24 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

