Pirates vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) and Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) battle in NL Central action, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals and Roansy Contreras (3-4) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.81 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.33 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras
- Contreras (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing just one hit.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
- Contreras has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Contreras has put up eight starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.
Roansy Contreras vs. Cardinals
- He will match up with a Cardinals team that is hitting .252 as a unit (14th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .426 (eighth in the league) with 76 total home runs (sixth in MLB play).
- Contreras has a 3 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .300 batting average over one appearance.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty
- Flaherty (3-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.81 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .262 in 11 games this season.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In 11 starts this season, Flaherty has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.
- The 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
