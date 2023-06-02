You can wager on player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Bryan Reynolds and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates before their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Friday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 57 hits with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.333/.495 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 3 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 1

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, eight home runs, 27 walks and 21 RBI (47 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .273/.369/.453 on the season.

McCutchen brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 31 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 1 at Giants May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Flaherty Stats

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Flaherty has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 27 7.0 7 1 1 4 1 vs. Dodgers May. 21 4.2 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Brewers May. 15 7.0 3 0 0 10 2 at Cubs May. 9 5.0 7 3 3 3 5 vs. Angels May. 4 2.1 9 10 10 3 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 61 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.393/.512 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI (47 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.360/.555 on the year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

