Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) will visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) at PNC Park on Friday, June 2, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +115 moneyline odds. St. Louis is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.81 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.33 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 31 times and won 14, or 45.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 9-14 (39.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 3-4 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Pirates have won in 19, or 45.2%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+190) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+310)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

