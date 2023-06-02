How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 53 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates' .245 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored 241 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.332 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Roansy Contreras (3-4) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing two scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- In nine starts this season, Contreras has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Luis Castillo
|5/28/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Marco Gonzales
|5/29/2023
|Giants
|L 14-4
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/30/2023
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|John Brebbia
|5/31/2023
|Giants
|W 9-4
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Alex Wood
|6/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Jack Flaherty
|6/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|JP Sears
|6/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|James Kaprielian
|6/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Hogan Harris
