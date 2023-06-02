The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 53 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .245 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 241 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Pirates rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.332 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Roansy Contreras (3-4) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing two scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In nine starts this season, Contreras has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Vince Velásquez Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants L 14-4 Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Johan Oviedo John Brebbia 5/31/2023 Giants W 9-4 Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals - Home Roansy Contreras Jack Flaherty 6/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Ortiz Matthew Liberatore 6/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Rich Hill Jordan Montgomery 6/5/2023 Athletics - Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics - Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics - Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris

