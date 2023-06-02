Friday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) matching up at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 2.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Roansy Contreras (3-4, 4.33 ERA).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).

The Pirates have come away with 19 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 12-14 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (241 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule