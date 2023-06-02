Pirates vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Friday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) matching up at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 2.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Roansy Contreras (3-4, 4.33 ERA).
Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Pirates
|Cardinals vs Pirates Odds
Pirates Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Pirates' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).
- The Pirates have come away with 19 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 12-14 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (241 total runs).
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|@ Mariners
|L 5-0
|Vince Velásquez vs Luis Castillo
|May 28
|@ Mariners
|L 6-3
|Luis Ortiz vs Marco Gonzales
|May 29
|@ Giants
|L 14-4
|Rich Hill vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 30
|@ Giants
|W 2-1
|Johan Oviedo vs John Brebbia
|May 31
|@ Giants
|W 9-4
|Mitch Keller vs Alex Wood
|June 2
|Cardinals
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Jack Flaherty
|June 3
|Cardinals
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 4
|Cardinals
|-
|Rich Hill vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 5
|Athletics
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs JP Sears
|June 6
|Athletics
|-
|Mitch Keller vs James Kaprielian
|June 7
|Athletics
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Hogan Harris
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.