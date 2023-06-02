The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.146 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has 12 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .221.
  • Hayes has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 51 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Hayes has driven home a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 20 of 51 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.262 AVG .233
.333 OBP .288
.369 SLG .356
6 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
10/7 K/BB 10/6
3 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 28
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • The Cardinals surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty (3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.81), 68th in WHIP (1.534), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
