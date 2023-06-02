The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .275.

Bae has had a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (23.9%).

In 46 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In seven games this year (15.2%), Bae has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this year (37.0%), including seven multi-run games (15.2%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7 Home Away 18 GP 28 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (10.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings