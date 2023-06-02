The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .275.
  • Bae has had a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (23.9%).
  • In 46 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • In seven games this year (15.2%), Bae has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (37.0%), including seven multi-run games (15.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.233 AVG .245
.283 OBP .310
.349 SLG .321
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
5 RBI 4
14/3 K/BB 11/4
7 SB 7
Home Away
18 GP 28
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (10.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.81), 68th in WHIP (1.534), and 32nd in K/9 (9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.