Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 36 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .240 with 18 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- In 55.3% of his games this season (26 of 47), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Suwinski has driven home a run in 18 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 15 games this year (31.9%), including three multi-run games (6.4%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 58 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (3-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.81), 68th in WHIP (1.534), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
