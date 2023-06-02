The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 36 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .240 with 18 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

In 55.3% of his games this season (26 of 47), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.

Suwinski has driven home a run in 18 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 15 games this year (31.9%), including three multi-run games (6.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .208 AVG .250 .338 OBP .367 .434 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 24 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings