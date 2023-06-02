The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .255 with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 44th in slugging.

In 52.1% of his games this year (25 of 48), Joe has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has driven in a run in 14 games this year (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season (20 of 48), with two or more runs seven times (14.6%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 27 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

