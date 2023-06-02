Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.436 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with ) against the Giants.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.495) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 38th in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 52 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has driven home a run in 20 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 22 of 52 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|29
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (82.8%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (31.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (44.8%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (44.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd.
