The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.436 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with ) against the Giants.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.495) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 38th in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 52 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.

In 11.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has driven home a run in 20 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 22 of 52 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 29 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (82.8%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (31.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (44.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings