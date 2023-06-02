On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 47 hits.
  • He ranks 55th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 65th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • McCutchen has picked up a hit in 31 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCutchen has had an RBI in 15 games this year (30.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 44.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.292 AVG .226
.386 OBP .351
.500 SLG .484
4 XBH 8
3 HR 4
9 RBI 9
12/8 K/BB 15/12
3 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 28
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.9%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.81 ERA ranks 59th, 1.534 WHIP ranks 68th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.