According to bookmakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-26) have +3000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Friday, March 10 at the Miami Heat, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +3000 10th Bet $100 to win $3000 To Make the Finals +1200 - Bet $100 to win $1200

Cavaliers Standings Information

If the playoffs began today, the Cavaliers would face the Knicks (fifth in Eastern Conference) as the No. 4 seed, 7.0 games behind the conference leaders (Bucks).

Team Games Back 1 Milwaukee Bucks - 2 Boston Celtics 2.5 3 Philadelphia 76ers 4.5 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 7.0 5 New York Knicks 10.0 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 13.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.5 10 Washington Wizards 17.0

Cavaliers Team Stats

The Cavaliers have a 42-26 record so far this season.

This year, the Cavaliers have a 28-7 record at home and a 14-19 record on the road.

The Cavaliers have a 39-15 record in games they were listed as the favorite, and a 3-11 record in games they were listed as underdogs.

The Cavaliers have four wins in one-possession games (in 11 opportunities), and eight wins in 21 games decided by two possessions or less.

When favored by three or fewer points this season, the Cavaliers have a 9-5 record. They are 30-10 when favored by more than three points.

While the Cavaliers are victorious in just one game when they were underdogs by three or more points this season (1-5), they have a pair of wins in eight games when underdogs by three points or fewer.

Cavaliers Player Awards Odds

Most Valuable Player: Donovan Mitchell (+50000, eighth in NBA)

Cavaliers' Top Players

The scoring leader for the Cavaliers this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 27.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Cleveland's leading rebounder is Jarrett Allen, averaging 9.8 boards per game, and its best passer is Darius Garland with 7.9 assists per game.

Mitchell leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Cleveland steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

