The Pittsburgh Pirates and Rodolfo Castro, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, battle Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Giants.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .256.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 22 of 45 games this season (48.9%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Castro has driven home a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 10 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.262 AVG .255
.418 OBP .317
.452 SLG .418
4 XBH 5
2 HR 2
7 RBI 7
12/10 K/BB 17/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 23
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Giants will send Wood (1-0) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.