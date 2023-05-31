The San Francisco Giants (28-27) and Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27) square off on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET at Oracle Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Giants will look to Alex Wood (1-0) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (6-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Pirates vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (1-0, 3.51 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (6-1, 3.01 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates are sending Keller (6-1) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.01, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.

Keller has collected eight quality starts this season.

Keller is looking for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per start.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

Wood (1-0) will take the mound for the Giants, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 3.51 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

None of Wood's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In six starts this season, Wood has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.