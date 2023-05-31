Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Giants on May 31, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 33 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.336/.503 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has six doubles, eight home runs, 26 walks and 20 RBI (44 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a .262/.359/.440 slash line on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Alex Wood Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Wood Stats
- Alex Wood (1-0) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, Wood has not yet earned a quality start.
- Wood has made one start of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 3.6 frames when he pitches.
Wood Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|May. 26
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|4.1
|6
|4
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 15
|4.2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 12
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 18
|2.1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 35 walks and 16 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a .267/.410/.441 slash line so far this year.
- Wade has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double and a walk.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 26
|0-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
