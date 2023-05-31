Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants (28-27) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, May 31, with a start time of 3:45 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Giants (-125). San Francisco is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Wood - SF (1-0, 3.51 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (6-1, 3.01 ERA)

Pirates vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 11, or 44%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Giants have a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 3-2 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (43.9%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 16 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+190) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+200) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

