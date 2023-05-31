Wednesday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (28-27) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27) at 3:45 PM ET (on May 31). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Giants, so expect a tight matchup.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Wood (1-0, 3.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (6-1, 3.01 ERA).

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates are 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (five of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Pirates have been victorious in 18, or 43.9%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 16 of 35 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (232 total), Pittsburgh is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Pirates Schedule