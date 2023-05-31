If you're looking for Wednesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Zach Eflin and the Rays against Justin Steele and the Cubs.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rangers at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (4-0) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Joey Wentz (1-5) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

TEX: Dunning DET: Wentz 12 (43 IP) Games/IP 10 (42.2 IP) 1.67 ERA 7.80 5.4 K/9 7.4

Angels at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Jaime Barria (1-2) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will give the start to Lance Lynn (4-5) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

LAA: Barria CHW: Lynn 12 (29 IP) Games/IP 11 (63.1 IP) 1.86 ERA 5.83 8.7 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Angels at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -130

-130 LAA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Rays at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Eflin (7-1) to the bump as they take on the Cubs, who will counter with Steele (6-2) when the teams meet Wednesday.

TB: Eflin CHC: Steele 9 (54 IP) Games/IP 11 (65 IP) 3.17 ERA 2.77 8.7 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Rays at Cubs

TB Odds to Win: -140

-140 CHC Odds to Win: +115

Guardians at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (4-3) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will look to Austin Voth (1-1) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

CLE: Bieber BAL: Voth 11 (71 IP) Games/IP 18 (26.1 IP) 3.04 ERA 4.10 6.2 K/9 8.5

Braves at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Jared Shuster (1-2) to the mound as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to James Kaprielian (0-5) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

ATL: Shuster OAK: Kaprielian 5 (25.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (33 IP) 5.33 ERA 8.45 7.1 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Braves at Athletics

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (6-1) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will give the start to Alex Wood (1-0) when the clubs play Wednesday.

PIT: Keller SF: Wood 11 (68.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (25.2 IP) 3.01 ERA 3.51 11.1 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -125

-125 PIT Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7.5 runs

Nationals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (4-5) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will counter with Noah Syndergaard (1-4) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

WSH: Corbin LAD: Syndergaard 11 (62.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (47.1 IP) 4.88 ERA 6.27 5.7 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9.5 runs

Padres at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (1-6) to the hill as they play the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (1-2) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

SD: Snell MIA: Garrett 10 (50 IP) Games/IP 10 (48 IP) 5.22 ERA 4.50 9.7 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Padres at Marlins

SD Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Brewers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Julio Teheran (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will look to Alek Manoah (1-5) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

MIL: Teherán TOR: Manoah 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 11 (53.2 IP) 1.80 ERA 5.53 9.0 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -190

-190 MIL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9.5 runs

Reds at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with James Paxton (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

CIN: Weaver BOS: Paxton 7 (38 IP) Games/IP 3 (14 IP) 5.45 ERA 5.14 8.8 K/9 12.2

Vegas Odds for Reds at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -175

-175 CIN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 10 runs

Phillies at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (4-3) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will look to Carlos Carrasco (1-2) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

PHI: Nola NYM: Carrasco 11 (68.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (25.1 IP) 4.59 ERA 6.75 7.9 K/9 5.3

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Mets

PHI Odds to Win: -125

-125 NYM Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Louie Varland (2-1) to the hill as they take on the Astros, who will look to Hunter Brown (5-1) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

MIN: Varland HOU: Brown 6 (34 IP) Games/IP 10 (57.2 IP) 4.24 ERA 3.28 9.0 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Twins at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -185

-185 MIN Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Dinelson Lamet (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Tommy Henry (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

COL: Lamet ARI: Henry 12 (10.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (34 IP) 13.50 ERA 4.50 11.0 K/9 4.8

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -185

-185 COL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 10 runs

Yankees at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-5) to the hill as they play the Mariners, who will counter with George Kirby (5-4) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

NYY: Schmidt SEA: Kirby 11 (50 IP) Games/IP 10 (63 IP) 5.58 ERA 3.43 10.4 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -140

-140 NYY Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

