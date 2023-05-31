Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, on May 31 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is batting .216 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 60.0% of his games this season (30 of 50), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 20.0% of his games this year, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.262 AVG .233
.333 OBP .288
.369 SLG .356
6 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
10/7 K/BB 10/6
3 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 27
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wood makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 3.51 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
