Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, on May 31 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .216 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (30 of 50), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wood makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 3.51 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.