The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (35) this season while batting .240 with 18 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 115th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this year (25 of 46), with more than one hit eight times (17.4%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (17.4%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Suwinski has had an RBI in 17 games this year (37.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 32.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .208 AVG .250 .338 OBP .367 .434 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 23 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings