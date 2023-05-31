The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Giants.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe has 11 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .242.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 49th in slugging.
  • Joe has had a hit in 24 of 47 games this year (51.1%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).
  • He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 47), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Joe has driven in a run in 13 games this year (27.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.261 AVG .283
.393 OBP .358
.500 SLG .567
7 XBH 10
2 HR 2
7 RBI 5
15/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 26
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wood makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.