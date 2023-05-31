On Wednesday, Chris Owings (on the back of going -for-) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

Chris Owings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Chris Owings At The Plate

  • Owings is hitting .190 with .
  • Owings has a hit in four of eight games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Owings has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Chris Owings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Giants will send Wood (1-0) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
