Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .226 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Santana has driven home a run in 17 games this season (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 32.7% of his games this season (16 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Wood (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
