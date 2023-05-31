The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is hitting .226 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
  • Santana has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Santana has driven home a run in 17 games this season (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 32.7% of his games this season (16 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.206 AVG .286
.296 OBP .373
.317 SLG .444
5 XBH 8
1 HR 1
6 RBI 14
14/8 K/BB 12/10
3 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 25
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Wood (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.