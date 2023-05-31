The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .226 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Santana has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).

Santana has driven home a run in 17 games this season (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 32.7% of his games this season (16 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 25 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings