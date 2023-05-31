After hitting .237 with a double, two triples, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Wood) at 3:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .503, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 74.5% of his games this year (38 of 51), with more than one hit 13 times (25.5%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (11.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has had an RBI in 19 games this year (37.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year (21 of 51), with two or more runs six times (11.8%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 28 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (82.1%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (42.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings