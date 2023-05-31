Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .237 with a double, two triples, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Wood) at 3:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .503, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 74.5% of his games this year (38 of 51), with more than one hit 13 times (25.5%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (11.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has had an RBI in 19 games this year (37.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year (21 of 51), with two or more runs six times (11.8%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (82.1%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (42.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Wood makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
