Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, May 31 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.359) this season, fueled by 44 hits.
- He ranks 77th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.9% of those games.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 48), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (21 of 48), with two or more runs five times (10.4%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wood makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
