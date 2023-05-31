Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, May 31 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.359) this season, fueled by 44 hits.
  • He ranks 77th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • McCutchen has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.9% of those games.
  • He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 48), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (21 of 48), with two or more runs five times (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.292 AVG .226
.386 OBP .351
.500 SLG .484
4 XBH 8
3 HR 4
9 RBI 9
12/8 K/BB 15/12
3 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 27
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wood makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.