Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, May 31 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.359) this season, fueled by 44 hits.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.9% of those games.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 48), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (21 of 48), with two or more runs five times (10.4%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 27 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

