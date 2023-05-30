Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on May 30 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Giants.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .281.
  • Marcano has had a hit in 19 of 31 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this season (9.7%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Marcano has driven in a run in six games this season (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this year (29.0%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
.296 AVG .182
.345 OBP .333
.444 SLG .318
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
1 RBI 2
4/1 K/BB 3/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 18
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brebbia (2-0) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
