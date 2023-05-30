Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on May 30 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Giants.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .281.

Marcano has had a hit in 19 of 31 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (9.7%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.

Marcano has driven in a run in six games this season (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (29.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .296 AVG .182 .345 OBP .333 .444 SLG .318 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 1 RBI 2 4/1 K/BB 3/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 18 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings