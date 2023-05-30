Rodolfo Castro, with a slugging percentage of .348 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the hill, May 30 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .246 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in 21 of 44 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (20.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (13.6%).

He has scored in nine games this season (20.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .262 AVG .255 .418 OBP .317 .452 SLG .418 4 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 7 12/10 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 22 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings