Bryan Reynolds is one of the top players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at Oracle Park on Tuesday (starting at 9:45 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 56 hits with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.336/.503 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 1 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has collected 43 hits with six doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.356/.442 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 42 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .268/.410/.439 so far this year.

Wade takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 29 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 26 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 25 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.