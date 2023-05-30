On Tuesday, May 30, Michael Conforto's San Francisco Giants (28-26) host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds. San Francisco is a 1.5-run favorite (at +135 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.68 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-4, 4.70 ERA)

Pirates vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 11, or 45.8%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Giants have a 3-8 record (winning just 27.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 7-10 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+225)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1100 - 4th

