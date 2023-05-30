John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and projected starter Johan Oviedo on Tuesday at Oracle Park.

Pirates vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 52 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 17th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 230 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.329 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Oviedo (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Oviedo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners W 11-6 Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Vince Velásquez Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants L 14-4 Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants - Away Johan Oviedo John Brebbia 5/31/2023 Giants - Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals - Home Vince Velásquez Matthew Liberatore 6/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Ortiz Jack Flaherty 6/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Wil Crowe Jordan Montgomery 6/5/2023 Athletics - Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears

