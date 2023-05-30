How to Watch the Pirates vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and projected starter Johan Oviedo on Tuesday at Oracle Park.
Pirates vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 52 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh ranks 17th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 230 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).
- The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.329 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Oviedo (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Oviedo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Rangers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/26/2023
|Mariners
|W 11-6
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|George Kirby
|5/27/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Luis Castillo
|5/28/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Marco Gonzales
|5/29/2023
|Giants
|L 14-4
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|John Brebbia
|5/31/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Alex Wood
|6/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Jack Flaherty
|6/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Wil Crowe
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|JP Sears
