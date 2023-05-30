Tuesday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (28-26) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27) at 9:45 PM (on May 30). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Giants, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Giants will call on John Brebbia (2-0) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (3-4).

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates have gone 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Pirates have been victorious in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 7-10 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (230 total runs).

The Pirates have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule