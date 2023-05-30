The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Mariners.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .221 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks.

In 61.2% of his games this year (30 of 49), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (24.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 49 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 20.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 40.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 26 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings