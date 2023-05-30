Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Mariners.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .221 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
- In 61.2% of his games this year (30 of 49), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (24.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 49 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 20.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 40.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.68 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
