On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .275.

Bae has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 15.9% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 44 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7 Home Away 18 GP 26 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (11.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings