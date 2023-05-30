Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .275.
- Bae has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 15.9% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 44 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.310
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|14/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|26
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (11.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Brebbia (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .210 batting average against him.
