Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .318.
- Delay has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits six times (28.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (28.6%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (19.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.346
|AVG
|.375
|.414
|OBP
|.407
|.385
|SLG
|.708
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|4/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brebbia gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
