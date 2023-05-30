On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 34 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .239 with 18 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 118th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 24 of 45 games this year (53.3%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).

In 17.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (37.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (13.3%).

He has scored in 15 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .208 AVG .250 .338 OBP .367 .434 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 22 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

