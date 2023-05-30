Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Connor Joe (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .242 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks.
- In 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%) Joe has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 12 games this year (26.1%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 39.1% of his games this year (18 of 46), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (52.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
