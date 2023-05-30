On Tuesday, Connor Joe (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is batting .242 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%) Joe has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 12 games this year (26.1%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 39.1% of his games this year (18 of 46), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.261 AVG .283
.393 OBP .358
.500 SLG .567
7 XBH 10
2 HR 2
7 RBI 5
15/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 25
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
