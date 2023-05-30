Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 14 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .226.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 29 of 49 games this year (59.2%), including nine multi-hit games (18.4%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (6.1%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has an RBI in 17 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (32.7%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering two hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .210 batting average against him.
