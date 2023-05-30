Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to John Brebbia) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .163 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Hedges has picked up a hit in 13 games this year (43.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 30 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Hedges has driven in a run in seven games this season (23.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (17.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing two hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
