After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to John Brebbia) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .163 with three doubles and seven walks.

Hedges has picked up a hit in 13 games this year (43.3%), including one multi-hit game.

In 30 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Hedges has driven in a run in seven games this season (23.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 17 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (17.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings