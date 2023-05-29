Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .259 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

In 60.0% of his 30 games this season, Marcano has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (10.0%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

In six games this year (20.0%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .296 AVG .182 .345 OBP .333 .444 SLG .318 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 1 RBI 2 4/1 K/BB 3/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 17 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Giants Pitching Rankings