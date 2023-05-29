Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .259 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- In 60.0% of his 30 games this season, Marcano has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (10.0%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In six games this year (20.0%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.296
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.444
|SLG
|.318
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.044 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
