After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani) at 5:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .254.
  • In 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%) Castro has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 43), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 20.9% of his games this year (nine of 43), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.262 AVG .255
.418 OBP .317
.452 SLG .418
4 XBH 5
2 HR 2
7 RBI 7
12/10 K/BB 17/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 21
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (19.0%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (19.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 14th in WHIP (1.044), and 59th in K/9 (7) among pitchers who qualify.
